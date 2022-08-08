Caetano Veloso welcomes artists and friends for his 80th birthday show; Globoplay and Multishow broadcast | Rio de Janeiro

Share this report on WhatsApp

Guests began arriving at Cidade das Artes, the venue for the event, shortly before 7pm (see photos further down in this report). One of the first was actor Enrique Diaz.

“Caetano is at all times, he is part of our unconscious, of our aesthetic, artistic, political thinking, all at the same time, always turning over. And music marks moments in people’s lives”, commented the actor, who will play the character Timbó in the next 6 o’clock soap opera, “Mar do sertão”.

“He who has a birthday and we who get a gift. I think it’s going to be amazing, and I followed them rehearsing, it’s going to be beautiful!”, said Paula Burlamaqui.

Paula posed for photos with Amora Mautner: “Caetano taught us to understand each other, to recognize each other. His 80 years, even more in this Brazil of darkness, are 80 years of a Brazil that we believe in. Caetano represents, in itself, a powerful Brazil,” she said.

Actor Marcelo Serrado also honored his friend: “I’ve known Caetano for many years, I’m a friend of his, I’ve had him at home with his brother, Rodrigo, with Bethânia. So, I have some videos there singing, at his table, entering Dona Canô’s room, it’s very emotional to be here today, very symbolic for me”.

The singer Djavan was accompanied by his wife, Rafaela Brunini.

“It is wonderful to be able to share such an important moment, such a robust and wonderful date and an artist as significant as Caetano. He is an influence that comes from many years, he was one of the first to come looking for me. We arranged a meeting, I showed him songs, he loved it and said that we would be friends from then on and we are friends to this day”, said Djavan.

Vanessa da Mata said she had “the honor” of having Caetano sing one of her songs when she was 22 years old. “So, Caetano has always been part of my life and Bethânia too, this family has always been part of my artistic DNA”, she said.

Before the presentation, Caetano took stock of his career in an interview released by Globoplay. “I would say it was, for me, both coherent and surprising. From a young age I knew I was going to be an artist, but not a musician,” he said.

See, below, images of artists and friends of Caetano who were at the show:

He defines the celebration as “family friendly” and the way he wanted. “We’re rehearsing at home, but we’re going to a big stage. We have and we don’t have the right to miss chords, verses, notes.”