Camilla Camargo brings her family together at her son Joaquim’s luxurious party

Camilla Camargo welcomes her brothers, Wanessa and Igor, and her father, Zezé Di Camargo, at her eldest son Joaquim’s 3rd birthday party

The actress Camilla Camargo threw a luxurious and charming party to celebrate the eldest son’s 3rd birthday, Joaquimfruit of the marriage with the producer and entrepreneur Leonardo Lessa. The celebration took place last Saturday, the 6th, at a farm and had the theme of Dinosaurs.

“I am very happy to finally be able to have a party for Joaquim with friends, in addition to the family, seeing the joy of a son is our greatest gift and Joaquim was very looking forward to this moment and counting the days for his Dinos party LOL. Very grateful to everyone who helped to make this a reality, to Daiane Delatorih, to our partners, and to my husband, who embarked on the idea with me from the beginning and has already started to think about all the details. The smile of our children makes anything worthwhile and this party was planned and executed with a lot of love”she said.

Among the guests were the actress’s brothers, Vanessa Camargo and Igor Camargoher father, Zezé Di Camargothe aunt Luciele Camargo and the husband, Denilsonthe comedian Tom Cavalcante and the actress Sabrina Petraglia. Camilla’s mother, Zilu Godoiwas not present because she lives in the United States and is involved with the green card procedures.

Camilla Camargo and Leonardo Lessa are also parents to Julia (1). Currently, the actress can be seen in the rerun of the soap opera Carinha de Anjo, on SBT, and has also finished recording the series Tudo Igual…SQN, on Disney+.

See photos from Camilla Camargo’s son’s birthday party:

Photos: Carla Furtile Photography

