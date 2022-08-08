Camilla Camargo celebrates her son’s 3rd birthday with a lavish party

Camilla Camargo celebrates the 3 years of her eldest son, Joaquim, with a luxurious party

The actress Camilla Camargo surprised netizens by showing details of the eldest son’s birthday party. The artist is one of the singer’s daughters. Zezé Di Camargo. The sertanejo is the father of three heirs, fruits of his relationship with the businesswoman Zilu Godoi.

After 30 years of marriage, the two announced the end of their marriage. Currently, the singer is engaged to digital influencer Graciele Lacerda and his ex-wife moved to the United States.

the sister of Vanessa Camargo is married to businessman and producer Leonardo Lessa. Together they are proud parents of a boy and a girl. The couple’s eldest son, little Joaquim, has just celebrated his three-year anniversary. The youngest of the family, Julia, is just one year old.

This Saturday afternoon (06), the actress delighted her followers to celebrate her firstborn’s birthday. Camilla Camargo threw a luxurious and charming party to celebrate the baby’s three-year birthday, Joaquim. The celebration took place in a place and had the theme of dinosaurs.

Very happy, the artist gathered family and famous friends and made a point of registering the moment with a beautiful statement to her son on social media. “I am very happy to finally be able to have a party for Joaquim with friends, in addition to the family, seeing the joy of a son is our greatest gift and Joaquim was very excited for this moment and counting the days for his Dinosaur party ”, she declared.

Then, Camilla Camargo thanks the professional responsible for decorating the boy’s party. In the images, it is possible to see the table full of sweets, colorful balloons, dinosaur eggs and an incredible cake with a hatching egg, which made the children’s party.

Among the guests present were the artist’s brothers, Wanessa Camargo and Igor Camargo, her father, Zezé Di Camargo, her aunt Luciele Camargo, along with her husband, Denílson Show. In addition, several famous friends of the actress, made a point of attending the event. Among them, comedian Tom Cavalcante and actress Sabrina Petraglia with their families.

