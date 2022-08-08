Camilla Camargo celebrates her son’s birthday with her family. Photos!

Camilla Camargo, daughter of Zezé Di Camargo, welcomed the family, including brothers Igor and Wanessa, who is in love with Dado Dolabella, to celebrate the birthday of his son Joaquim, 3 years old, fruit of her marriage with producer and businessman Leonardo Lessa. The celebration took place this Saturday (6) at the Santa Rita de Cássia farm.

In addition to Zezé Di Camargo, Wanessa and Igor, Luciene Camargo and former football player and sports commentator Denílson attended the party. However, Zilu Godoi, who sent a message to Wanessa’s ex-husband, did not attend the celebration. According to the press office, Zilu is in the United States resolving issues on her green card.

Camilla Camargo declares herself to her husband and son

During the celebration, Camilla thanked her husband for his companionship. “I am very happy to finally be able to have a party for Joaquim with friends, as well as family, seeing the joy of a child is our greatest gift and Joaquim was really looking forward to this moment and counting the days for his Dinos party lol”, said Camilla, who opined about her sister’s attitudes.

“Very grateful to everyone who helped make this a reality, to Daiane Delatorih, to our partners, and to the my husband, who from the beginning embarked on the idea with me and has already started to think about all the details. The smile of our children makes anything worthwhile and this party was planned and executed with a lot of love.”