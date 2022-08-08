Candidates from SP, MG, RJ and 6 other states will debate this Sunday

Band holds, at 9 pm, the 1st debate between names for the governor in the 2022 elections; see rules

THE band this Sunday (Aug 7), at 9 pm, the 1st debate between candidates for governor in the 2022 elections in 9 states and the Federal District. Candidates from São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Amazonas, Rio Grande do Norte and Paraíba, in addition to the DF, are confirmed.

In São Paulo, the largest electoral college in Brazil, Fernando Haddad (PT), Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), Vinícius Poit (Novo) and Elvis Cezar (PDT) will attend. will be broadcast on BandNewsradios Girl Scouts and BandNews FMat the BandPlay and on YouTube.

According to the broadcaster, the event will have 3 blocks:

1st block: Each candidate will have 1 minute to answer a question chosen by the production. The answers will follow from left to right, according to the previous draw.

Then begins the 1st round in which the candidate asks the candidate with the following rules:

Question: 1 minute;

Answer: 4 minutes. The candidate will be entitled to a 1-minute reply and a rejoinder with the rest of the time.

2nd block: journalists from band ask questions to candidates, choosing who will answer and who will comment on the answer. Everyone responds and everyone comments:

Question: 1 minute;

Answer: 2 minutes;

Comment: 1 minute;

Replica: 1 minute.

3th block: In order determined by lottery, the candidate will ask another candidate. Everyone asks and everyone answers:

Question: 1 minute;

Answer: 4 minutes (time to be distributed between answer, at least 1 minute, and rejoinder);

Replica: 1 minute;

Rejoinder: time remaining for the answer.

farewell: each candidate has 1 minute for closing remarks, in reverse order to the beginning of the debate.

The debate of the State of Rio de Janeiro will be between:

The debate of the State of Minas Gerais will be between:

The Federal District debate will be between: