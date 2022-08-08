Cano reaches 30 goals and equals Fred’s second best mark

Striker Germán Cano was instrumental, once again, for a victory for the Fluminense. This time about the cuiabáthis Sunday (7), by the Brazilian.

In the first minute, the Argentine scored the only goal of the game and guaranteed three more points for the Tricolor, which remained in the fight for the title.

But, in addition, the goal scored by Cano was the 30th this year, which made him tie with the idol Fred in his second best season with Flu.















The eternal number 9 tricolor scored 30 times in 2012, the year in which the club was the Brazilian champion for the last time. At that time, he took 45 games to do so (average of 0.67), while Cano, so far, has played 50 games (0.6 goals/game).

If he maintains this average, the Argentine can reach 43 goals in the season, in 72 games, if Flu reaches the final of the Copa do Brasil. In that case, he would far surpass Fred’s best record for the Flu, in 2011, when he scored 34 times in 43 games, an incredible average of 0.79 goals per game.

Cano is also the top scorer of the Campeonato Brasileiro 2022, with 13 goals, and the top scorer in the world this year.


