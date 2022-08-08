Cano scores again, Fluminense beats Cuiabá and remains unbeaten

In an afternoon marked by tributes to Jô Soares at Maracanã, Fluminense played with superiority, beat Cuiabá 1-0 and added another game to their unbeaten streak. Now, there are 13 matches without losing. The goal that earned the three points was scored in the first minute, by Germán Cano, even more isolated as the top scorer of the Brasileirão.

The victory for the 21st round takes Tricolor to 38 points, regaining third place in the competition. Dourado remains at 20, in 17th position.

In the next round, Cuiabá will host Juventude on Saturday (13), at 8:30 pm, at Arena Pantanal. Flu faces Internacional in Beira-Rio, at 7pm on Sunday (14).

Who did well: Goose

The lyric assistance for Germán Cano was the most beautiful part of Paulo Henrique Ganso’s great performance. In addition to the pass to the goal, the midfielder hit great runs throughout the game and took danger with a shot from outside the area. Shirt 10 was again one of the great highlights of the Tricolor, and on more than one occasion he was cheered by the tricolors at Maracanã. Worn out in the final stage, he left the field applauded by the crowd.

Who was bad: Valdivia

Conditioned by the imposition of Fluminense’s style of play, Valdívia created little in the attack, and wasted plays when he was called. In marking, he also failed to collaborate. Exhausted performance of Dourado’s attacking midfielder.

Flu scores early, imposes himself at home and maintains superiority

Fluminense asserted their technical superiority and took control of the game from the first minute: under pressure from Cuiabá’s defense, Matheus Martins stole the ball, Cano activated Ganso, received a beautiful pass and kicked left-handed, first, to open the scoring. . The hosts continued to take charge of the game, although with less impetus, valuing possession of the ball and taking danger with Cano, twice more, and Arias. In the final stage, Flu kept the pace and almost expanded with Cris Silva, who stopped in great defense of Walter.

Cuiabá suffers from Fluminense’s game and offers no danger

Faced with the offensive game and possession of the ball by Fernando Diniz’s team, Cuiabá suffered to attack and generate good chances to score. The best came from set pieces, mainly with Rodriguinho, still in the first stage. In the second half, Dourado launched more attack, but still did not find spaces in the opposing defense. When the final whistle sounded, goalkeeper Fábio left the field without being asked.

Unbeaten for 13 games

The phase of Cano, Ganso, Diniz and company is to be envied. Adding the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil, Flu has been unbeaten for 13 games, with ten wins and three draws. The last defeat of the tricolor cast was on June 11, against Atlético-GO, by 2 to 0, for the 11th round of Serie A.

Lorenzo, world leader in dedications in 2022

No one received as many dedications in 2022 as Lorenzo, son of Germán Cano. The reason for the striker’s famous celebration, the boy saw his father score 30 goals this season, making him the top scorer in world football that year. The Argentine is also the main scorer of the Brasileirão, and ‘made the L’ 13 times in the competition.

‘Oh, it’s Jô Soares!’

In honor of Jô Soares, who died last Friday (5), at the age of 84, the Fluminense team entered with the name of their illustrious fan written on the shirt. The affection was also seen in the stands. “Ah, it’s Jô Soares!”, shouted the tricolors before the ball rolled at Maracanã.

Partnership against racism

This Sunday’s game also marked the beginning of Tricolor’s partnership with the Observatory of Racial Discrimination in Football, with actions and projects to combat racism. The players entered with a ‘patch’ of the institution in the uniform. The shirts of six athletes will be auctioned on the Play For a Cause platform, and the proceeds will be donated to the Observatory and the NGO Basquete Cruzada.

DATASHEET

Fluminense 1 x 0 Cuiabá

Competition: 21st round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: 07/08/2022

Place: Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Hour: 16:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (SP) and Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS)

Video referee: Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)

Yellow cards: Felipe Melo (FLU) and Rafael Gava (CUI)

red cards:

goals: Cano (FLU), 1 minute from the 1st half

Fluminense: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Mario Pineida (Cris Silva); Felipe Melo (Martinelli), Nonato and Paulo Henrique Ganso (Nathan); Matheus Martins, Arias (Marrony) and Cano (Willian). Technician: Fernando Diniz.

cuiabá: Walter; Daniel Guedes, Joaquim, Marllon (Marcão) and Alan Empereur; Pirani, Osorio and Pepê (Camilo); Valdivia (Alesson), Rafael Gava (Denilson) and Rodriguinho (André Luís). Technician: Antonio Oliveira.