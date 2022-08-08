Carpina Health Department issues a note on suspected cases of monkeypox in the municipality; check out

This Saturday (06), the report of Voz de Pernambuco found that there is a suspicion of cases of monkeypox in Carpina. In view of this, the Municipal Health Department of Carpina issued a note in which it confirms that there is a suspicion of cases of the disease in the municipality and guides citizens to adopt care to avoid contamination.

Check out the full note:

Note – The Carpina Health Department identified the first suspected cases of contamination by the Monkeypox virus, the Smallpox of the Monkeys. Patients are separated and being monitored.

At the moment, it is oriented that the population take preventive measures such as maintaining social distance, washing hands with soap and water, wearing masks covering nose and mouth, and using condoms.

Transmission of the virus occurs through contact with skin lesions, body fluids (sexual intercourse), respiratory droplets and contaminated materials.




