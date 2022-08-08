Cavani rejects Boca Juniors’ proposal and wants to stay in Europe | argentinian football

Read more Argentine football news

Cavani’s idea is to stay in Europe – the priority is to play in Spain. The forward has been without a club since his contract with Manchester United ended in June. Villarreal is pointed out as a possible destination for the striker.

1 of 1 Edinson Cavani has been without a club since leaving Manchester United — Photo: Getty Images Edinson Cavani has been without a club since leaving Manchester United – Photo: Getty Images

At Boca Juniors, the mood was one of frustration. This was the club’s third attempt to sign Cavani. This time, the board felt the player was more receptive to the idea and was optimistically awaiting the response.

However, as the Uruguayan took a while to say “yes”, concern grew. Fans and journalists arrived at the airport on Sunday morning, in anticipation of Cavani’s arrival.

– We only sent the offer because he told us he was interested in coming – a source from Boca Juniors told the newspaper “Olé”.