Cavani rejects Boca Juniors’ proposal and wants to stay in Europe | argentinian football

Cavani rejects Boca Juniors' proposal and wants to stay in Europe

Cavani’s idea is to stay in Europe – the priority is to play in Spain. The forward has been without a club since his contract with Manchester United ended in June. Villarreal is pointed out as a possible destination for the striker.

Edinson Cavani has been without a club since leaving Manchester United – Photo: Getty Images

At Boca Juniors, the mood was one of frustration. This was the club’s third attempt to sign Cavani. This time, the board felt the player was more receptive to the idea and was optimistically awaiting the response.

However, as the Uruguayan took a while to say “yes”, concern grew. Fans and journalists arrived at the airport on Sunday morning, in anticipation of Cavani’s arrival.

– We only sent the offer because he told us he was interested in coming – a source from Boca Juniors told the newspaper “Olé”.

According to the publication, Cavani actually told Riquelme that he was interested in signing with Boca, but made it clear that his family did not want to live in Buenos Aires and that the priority was still Europe.

