Celso Portiolli exposes the situation with Simone and Simaria: “To make an auê”

Celso Portiolli makes a promise and Simone and Simaria put battery

The SBT contractor, Celso Portiollihad his life surrounded by controversy last week about his departure from TV for a year to dedicate himself to studies and family, however, the presenter denied the rumors and called the case ‘fake news’.

This time, Celso Portiolli took an attitude on television, which was much commented on, and decided to openly expose to the presenter Carlos Alberto de Nobrega and his wife, Renata Domingues, on the podcast “O Pod É Nosso”.

On the official profile of the podcast, an excerpt was published to publicize the interview with Celso Portiolli and, drew attention for remembering the iconic moment of swimming trunks live on “Domingo Legal”.

portiolli told how the idea of ​​wearing only swimming trunks came up on SBT: “I said on the air: “If Simone and Simaria come here on the program, I’ll perform in swimming trunks!’ But I said joking.”, he began.

just that Simone and Simaria got to know about the promise and made a point of playing to the public and insisting that the fights really happen: “They took it [a promessa] and they started to make it a carnival, an auê. And then it started from ‘there will be swimming trunks, yes, there will be swimming trunks…’ and I said ‘oh my god’, I didn’t even sleep because of shame. I thought ‘what a shame’”, assumed the presenter.

About the moment it took over the media, Celso Portiolli reveals that it was very fast: “And then I did it like this [mostrando como ele abriu o roupão] quickly, they took the frame, I did it like this and closed it quickly”, he explained.

EVEN THE BOSS SAW HIM IN A SUNGA

Celsus told about the reaction of Silvio Santos when I saw her moment in swim trunks: “That Sunday I went to the Silvio Santos show and he [o comunicador] came back: ‘look, no, no, no, it’s ridiculous, ridiculous’, then I saw a video of him dropping his pants.”, said Celso Portiolli about the boss’s reaction and what happened to him laughing.

Carlos Alberto then said: “That scene I did not see.”, and Celsus replied, “Thank God, he suffered.”, and they burst out laughing. The veteran, at this point, interrupted his colleague and said that he has seen him in his swim trunks training and doing the gym.

But Celso Portiolli corrected the presenter quickly saying: “Not in swimming trunks! In shorts.”, highlighted the embarrassed presenter and showing himself to be quite shy in the face of the situation he exposed himself to.