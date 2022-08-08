CENTRAL BANK may release new FORGOTTEN MONEY consultation soon; See details of amounts receivable

Coming soon, O Central Bank (BC) can release a new query from the Amounts Receivable.

At the beginning of the year, the BC reported that there are billions forgotten in banks and financial institutions and even announced a new query.

However, a strike by the institution’s employees prevented it from being held in the first months of the year. However, in July, this demonstration came to an end.

In this article, check out how consult forgotten money and latest news from the Amounts Receivable System.

Amounts Receivable from the Central Bank; forgotten money

O Amounts Receivable System is the nomenclature used to describe the amount that has been forgotten in checking or savings accounts.

In addition, amounts improperly charged in credit fees are part of the system.

O forgotten moneyaccording to the Central Bank, in this second phase, more than BRL 4.1 billion.

Where does forgotten money come from?

O central bank forgotten money originates from:

Closed checking or savings accounts, with available balance;

Fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged;

Shares of capital and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions;

Unsought appeals relating to terminated consortium groups.

Amounts receivable.bcb.gov.br; how to check receivables

For check forgotten money in banks just access the new Central Bank (BC) platform.

On the website, it appears that queries and redemption requests are “temporarily suspended for improvement”, according to the Central Bank’s website.

It is worth mentioning that those who have already carried out the initial consultation received a specific date to return to the website of the valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

If you haven’t already done so, just access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br and make the consult amounts receivable using the CPF number and date of birth.

For consult forgotten money you must have access to the Gov.br account, silver or gold level.

After performing the initial consultation you must:

Access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the previously informed date;

Log in;

Consult any of the options: amount receivable; the institution that must return the amount; the origin of forgotten money;

Click on the option “Request via here”, to receive via Pix, or on the option “Request via institution” to get in touch and agree on the institution of your choice.

New Amounts Receivable rules

O Amounts Receivable system established some changes after the completion of the first rescue phase. See what they are:

it will not be necessary to perform scheduling . Therefore, the citizen can ask for the redemption of resources at the time of the first consultation;

. Therefore, the citizen can ask for the redemption of resources at the time of the first consultation; The system will have new information passed on by financial institutions. In other words, those who did not have amounts receivable in the first stage must consult again the System as data will be updated and new features may be available.

How to withdraw forgotten money?

After performing the initial consultation, see below how withdraw amounts receivable: