‘Champion on and off the mats’; see repercussion







Leandro Lo is thrilled with one of his Jiu-Jitsu World Championship victories; Brazilian would compete in Texas next Friday Photo: Instagram

The jiu-jitsu world champion Leandro Lo, 33 years old, will be buried this Monday, 8, at the Morumby Cemetery, in the south of São Paulo. The wake began around 8 am, according to the cemetery administration. He was shot in the head during a pagode show at Clube Sírio, in the south of the city, in the early hours of Sunday, 7, by a military police officer on leave, according to the State Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP).

The Brazilian Confederation and the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation mourned the athlete’s death. “Lo was one of the greatest athletes our sport has ever produced. An example of a true black belt, martial artist and champion on and off the mats,” said the IBJJF on social media. “Lo’s global influence, passion and dedication to Jiu-Jitsu will forever be remembered and honored for the great champion and person he was.” On Instagram, Lo’s mother, Fátima, paid tribute to her son: “A piece of me is missing”.

Leandro Lo, 33, from São Paulo, won the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship eight times, in five different categories, in addition to eight other titles in the Pan-American and Brazilian Championships. The last achievement was in June this year and was described by the fighter as one of the most important in his career – he said that winning it was as remarkable as the first time he was champion, in 2012, 10 years ago. “The two most important achievements of my career, the first is the feeling of being a world champion, this was I can still be a world champion, the two best sensations of my life”, wrote the athlete in one of his social networks.

He was in the midst of preparing for another championship that would take place next Friday, the 12th, in Austin, Texas, in the United States. One of the athlete’s sponsors, Kingzkimonos described Lo as a “sports legend” on Instagram.

Trajectory

Lo was born on May 11, 1989, in the west of the capital, and started in his favorite sport at the age of 14, under the tutelage of professor Cicero Costha, in the Social Project Fighting for Good. It was there that she achieved her black belt, but was competing even before specialization. Leandro’s record is incredible: 268 wins and only 39 losses, only ten of them by submission. At Copa Pódio, he maintained an unbeaten record for two years, between 2011 and 2013.

On Instagram, UFC fighter Demian Maia paid tribute to Lo. “Much more important than how you went is how you lived,” he wrote.

the case

Military police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira, 30, surrendered to the PM’s Internal Affairs department late Sunday afternoon after being arrested for Lo’s death.

Ivã Siqueira Júnior, the athlete’s lawyer, reported, based on the testimony of witnesses, that the discussion started when the PM, during the event, went towards the table where the fighter and other friends were and began to stir the drinks. As a reaction to the policeman’s insistence, Lo applied a jiu-jitsu move to immobilize him. “At that moment, the boy got up, turned around and shot Leandro in the head,” said Ivã Siqueira. The officer also allegedly kicked the victim twice when she was on the ground.

Lo was taken to the Municipal Hospital Dr. Arthur Ribeiro de Saboya, in Jabaquara, where he was confirmed brain dead.

In a note, the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP) stated that the PM “regrets what happened” and opened an administrative investigation to investigate the case. The policeman was taken to the Romão Gomes military prison.

Grupo Pixote, which was performing at Clube Sírio when the crime took place, said in a statement that it regretted what had happened. “Show is a place of fun and joy and not to end in tragedy. Our condolences to the family and friends of the fighter Leandro Lo.”