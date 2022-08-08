Check out 5 tips to avoid inflation!

With the constant financial crisis that Brazil finds it is increasingly difficult to escape inflation, however, there are ways to avoid it. Want to learn how? Then check out our 5 tips!

How to avoid inflation?

Inflation has become a common thing in the daily lives of Brazilians, with the price of products and services increasing at every moment. However, the rise in values ​​is inevitable, since the higher the country’s inflation, the higher the prices. But there are things you can do to avoid it, check it out!

Journalist reveals release date of Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

1 – Decrease the signatures

Currently, one of the biggest things on the rise in the financial market is subscription services. There are services for news, games, music, books and movies, among many other options.

With such a wide range of options, it is necessary to analyze which subscription services are actually used. For example, it’s a waste of money to keep a stream without using it, just because a show you want to watch will soon arrive.

2nd – Spend less in supermarkets

Supermarkets are one of the main places where it is noticeable to see the negative action of high inflation in a country. That’s why you need to buy smart, that is, research the days of sale, buy in bulk when the price is below the standard, take a shopping list and take home only what you need.

3 – Save gas

The price of gas reached such extreme levels that it was necessary to create a Gas Voucher to help low-income people to acquire them. So, do the following things to save money: keep the stove tops clean, cut food into small pieces to speed up the preparation, give preference to the pressure cooker and cover the pans to avoid heat loss.

4 – Use coupons

Whenever possible, use discount coupons, the vast majority of digital banks offer a discount tab. Therefore, whenever you make an online purchase, look for coupons compatible with the desired store.

5 – Write down your expenses

The main way to avoid infractions is to have the discipline to write down all expenses, whether in debit, credit or cash. In this way, in addition to having a guide on how much you are spending in the month, it will also be possible to cut unnecessary expenses more easily.

Check out the states with the highest number of new Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: @wayhomestudio / Freepik