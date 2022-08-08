Check out how to prevent monkeypox in 7 helpful tips

The monkeypox cases have sparked a new wake-up call for global health issues. With this alert, a question also became common: how to protect yourself from smallpox virus infection?

Check out tips to prevent monkeypox

Below are top tips from experts on the subject to guard against a possible monkeypox infection.

1 – Pay attention to the symptoms: in this case, observe the occurrence of fever, headache, swollen glands, body aches and fatigue. After the fever, skin rashes begin to appear (skin sores – face, hands, anus, genitals and oral mucosa);

2 – Avoid touching, kissing and sex with symptomatic people;

3 – Avoid sharing objects and clothes or towels;

4 – Limit the number of sexual partners: the main contagion occurs through intimate intercourse;

5 – Anyone can contract the virus;

6 – Wear a mask;

7-Avoid agglomerations and, if applicable, protect legs and arms.

Common question: is anyone already protected from monkeypox?

In fact, it remains to be seen whether people who have already been immunized against smallpox are immunized against this new monkey variant. However, the World Health Organization believes that the current outbreak can indeed be controlled through vaccination, including the latest vaccines.

On the other hand, the authority believes there is no potential risk of the virus spreading to the rest of the world outside Africa in a massive way. That’s because good hygiene and protection in the sexual act tend to be enough to control the spread of monkeypox.

Health agencies around the world are already preparing for possible cases in their countries. In the United Kingdom, the observation is made for the proper use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), but the vaccine is also recommended for professionals who have contact with infected people.