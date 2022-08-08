check out the best sellers in july







Jeep Compass: 4,400 units sold in July. Photo: Cris Prado / Car Guide

Two Jeep models, Compass and Commander, pulled the line between medium and large SUVs in July. Each in its category, the Jeep Compass and Jeep Commander faced moderate and strong competition only from Toyota’s SUVs, the Corolla Cross and the SW4.

In the C-SUV (medium) category, the Jeep Compass was in 1st place with 4,402 license plates in July, according to Fenabrave. The Toyota Corolla ended the month in 2nd place with a good 3,614 licenses. The difference between them was 788 units.

Still among the medium SUVs, the Volkswagen Taos was in 3rd place with 1,119 sales. Then came the Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 in 4th place with 556 units and the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross in 5th place with 315 sales.

In the D-SUV (large) category, Jeep Commander won, which ended July in 1st place with 1,483. Very close, with 212 units less, the Toyota SW4 won 2nd place with 1,271 sales. In 3rd came Caoa Chery Tiggo 8, which had 665 places.

Two cars in the luxury segment completed the top 5 of large SUVs in July: BMW X3 in 4th place with 172 sales and Land Rover Discovery in 5th in the category with 149.

Year-to-date, considering the two top categories, the leaders among SUVs are the Jeep Compass (35,429 sales), the Toyota Corolla Cross (25,880) and the Jeep Commander (11,140). According to Fenabrave, the SUV body was responsible for 45% of passenger car sales in July.