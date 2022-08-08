China blocks more than 80,000 tourists in resort because of Covid

More than 80 thousand tourists are blocked on the island of Hainansouth of China, after authorities canceled all flights and trains this weekend because of a Covid-19 outbreak. According to international agencies, almost 500 cases of the disease were registered only this Sunday, 7, in the resort of Sanya, which has more than one million inhabitants. Located on the island of Hainan, the resort is known as the “Chinese Hawaii”.

All flights departing Sanya have been canceled and train ticket sales have been suspended. To leave the island, tourists will have to present five Covid-19 tests carried out in a period of seven days, the authorities said. City hotels must offer customers a 50% price reduction until restrictions are lifted.

At the same time that the blockade took place on the island, the government of China signaled a possible easing of strict border controls on Covid patients.

International flights arriving in the country with five positive cases of Covid-19 on board, or 4% of total passengers, now face a reduced suspension of one week and no more than two. Flights with an 8% positivity rate will be banned for two weeks.

THE China is the only one of the main economies in the world that maintains the “covid zero” strategy, which includes confinements strict regulations and prolonged quarantines. The country’s borders have also largely remained closed since early 2020.