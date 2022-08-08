Ciro Nogueira contradicts polls and says Bolsonaro will overtake Lula in the 1st round

The Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), contradicted the main electoral polls and said that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will overtake former President Lula (PT) in the first round. In an interview with Brazilian Mailpublished this Sunday 7th, the minister also ruled out that the dispute could be resolved before the second stage of the election.

Surveys such as that of the Datafolha institute point to the possibility of the PT member being elected without the need for a second round. Other research indicates the same scenario.

Nogueira bets on the beginning of electoral propaganda to reverse the unfavorable situation to the ex-captain.

“I think it will be a different campaign, in which the second round has already started. There is no expectation of changing the two actors who will be in an eventual second round”, said the minister to the newspaper. “I think the government will now begin to reap the rewards. Today, there is no negative index in our country”, he added about the possibility of Bolsonaro’s growth in the polls.

In the conversation, the minister predicts that “with 15 days of electoral program, the election will be tied”.

“I’m sure Bolsonaro gets to the first round ahead. I have no doubt. When people see what he did, what he might do for the country, and they see what Lula did and the mess that was in the country before, people will think,” he said.

The bet of Bolsonaro’s campaign, for Nogueira, must be to talk about corruption. “Today, you open a newspaper, watch a news program, it is 90% a blow to the president. In the election, you will have to divide the time. You won’t be beating up the president every day. Times are the same.” “So it will come back, people will remember the scandals, which is a little dormant.”