Coffee, Aleijadinho and diversity are in the plots of the gangs that perform this Sunday at Arraial de BH | Things to do in Belo Horizonte

Chico Anysio, Inconfidência Mineira and the history of cotton were some of the themes presented this Saturday night (6) by the gangs that are part of the special group of Arraial de Belo Horizonte. The g1 broadcast live and in full the surprises of the first night.

This Sunday (7) there’s more! Our special coverage starts at 5:40 pm.

There are seven other gangs: Nova Geração, Trem d’Minas, Chic Chic, Pé de Serra, Green Corn, Burnt Beans and Sweet Popcorn.

Get to know the plots that will be presented by each gang:

The Bairro Jardim Vitória group was founded in 2007 and reaches the special group after winning the access title in 2019, earning the maximum grade in all aspects. This year’s theme is “The Great Encounter”. A plot that talks about tradition and faith.

A gang from the East Region, Trem d’Minas promises to bring coffee to the presentation. The group tells the story of the second most consumed drink in the world and promises some surprises for spectators who follow the presentation at Praça da Estação.

From Bairro Confisco, in the Pampulha Region, Chic Chic brings more coffee to the tables. The plot shows the beverage production process: from the farm to people’s homes. The gang disputes the special group after being in 3rd place in access, in 2019.

Emotion must take over the presentation of Pé de Serra. “São João Festeiro: in heaven, on earth and in the heart of the gang” is a tribute to the return of the gangs, but also to the people who died during the pandemic. Especially those who are passionate about the June festivities.

“Diversity: the struggle for equal rights”. This is the theme of Milho Verde, a gang from Bairro Primeiro de Maio, in the northern region of Belo Horizonte. The group brings current themes to show that Festa Junina is art and also reflection.

Created in 1980, the Núcleo Mineiro de Cultura Feijão Queimado collects several titles from Arraial de Belo Horizonte. The group will rescue the facula “João e o pe de Feijão” in a sertanejo reinterpretation.

To defend the title, the current champion of Arraial de Belo Horizonte ends the second night of the special group with a tribute to Aleijadinho, master of baroque from Minas Gerais.