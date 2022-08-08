Colonel posts fake news and is excluded from election monitoring







Servers work by loading and sealing electronic voting machines Photo: Dida Sampaio/Estadão

Colonel Ricardo Sant’Anna was excluded from the group that will supervise the electoral process in this year’s election, informs journalist Valdo Cruz this Monday, 8.

The reason for the exclusion was the fact that Sant’Anna had published fake news about the electronic voting machines on his social networks.

The decision is made by the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Luiz Edson Fachin, and the vice-president of the Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes in a letter to the Ministry of Defense.

“While political parties and agents have the right to act as inspectors, the position of evaluator of the conformity of systems and equipment should not be occupied by those who prima facie deny the Brazilian electoral system and circulate disinformation about it”, says the letter.

“In view of the facts narrated, this letter serves to communicate to your Excellency the disqualification of Colonel Ricardo Sant’Anna from the inspection work, as of this date, asking that ministry, if it deems necessary a new designation, to replace the alluded to by the military technician qualified for the functions.”