“Comedy has made me more sad than happy”; Tatá Werneck gets emotional when talking about Jô Soares’ death and makes a special request

On Sunday night (07), the comedian Tata Werneck participated in the “Fantastic” and couldn’t hold back the tears when talking about Jo Soares, who died last Friday (05). She, who was also very close to Paulo Gustavosaid that the humor has left her ‘more sad than happy’, with all these losses.

“Comedy these days has made me more sad than happy,” lamented. “It has moved me more than made me laugh. It’s inevitable to think about Jô and not remember Paulo [Gustavo]of great comedians who are leaving”he said in a choked voice.

Then Tatá made a request to the new generation: “The best thing you can do for a comedian is laugh at him. Search for Jo. This generation that is coming, research Jô. Eternalize Jô”, he requested. In the chat, alongside names like Fábio Porchat, Eduardo Sterblitch and Welder Rodrigues, the comedian also recalled the presenter’s influence on her career: “I wanted to be a comedian, I kind of figured out what I wanted to do by watching Jô“, said.

The death of Jo Soares

The presenter, actor, writer, director and comedian passed away at the age of 84 last Friday (06). The announcement was made by Flávia Pedra, Jô’s ex-wife, and confirmed by the press office of the hospital where he was hospitalized. The cause of death was not revealed.