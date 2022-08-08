Confirmed cases of monkeypox rise to six in Ceará

went up to six the number of confirmed cases of monkey pox in Ceará, as announced by the State Health Department (Sesa) this Monday (8). The new patient is male, resides in Fortaleza and remains in isolation.

With the infection registered until this Sunday (7), the Capital concentrates most cases: five residents diagnosed with monkeypox. While the sixth individual is a resident of Russas. All are aged between 20 and 43 years, according to the folder.

Until last Friday (5), the State had 157 notifications of the disease, 52 of which had already been discarded in the laboratory. The number of cases that are still under investigation.

“In all notifications, the recommended measures were applied, such as isolation, active search for contacts and collection of material for laboratory tests to elucidate the case and for differential diagnosis for other diseases, which are in process. Health Surveillance of Municipalities, carrying out periodic publication of updated technical notes on the monkeypox“, detailed the official.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Among humans, monkeypox virus is transmitted by personal contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions from infected body fluids or recently contaminated objects.

The Pan American Health Organization (oops) highlights that “it is not known whether the disease is transmitted sexually (semen or vaginal fluids, for example), but direct skin-to-skin contact with lesions during sexual activity can spread the virus”.

The main forms of transmission of monkeypox are:

Close physical contact with someone who has symptoms;

Contact with skin lesions, body fluids and crusts;

Touching contaminated clothing, bedding and towels;

Using cutlery that an infected person used;

Contact with contaminated saliva.

“The virus can also be transmitted from mother to fetus from the placenta, or from an infected parent to their child after birth through skin-to-skin contact,” PAHO adds.

According to the organization, it is unclear whether asymptomatic people can spread the disease.

According to the Ministry of Health, the monkeypox “It is a disease that requires very close and prolonged contact for person-to-person transmission, and rapid spread is not characteristic”. Despite this, the virus has epidemic potential.

It is very important to strengthen the epidemiological surveillance system, to identify new cases and implement isolation and containment measures, as well as the monitoring of contacts of confirmed cases.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The signs and symptoms of monkeypox last from 2 to 4 weeksaccording to the WHO, and disappear on their own without treatment.

“Newborns, children and people with pre-existing immunosuppression are at risk of more severe symptoms and death from monkeypox. Health care workers are also at greater risk due to increased exposure to the virus.

The main monkey pox symptoms are:

Skin lesions (skin rashes);

sudden onset fever;

Swelling of the ganglia, popularly called “inguas”;

Headache;

Muscle and back pain;

Chills;

Exhaustion;

Sores in the genital area, anus and mouth.

O incubation period of the virus monkeypox is “typically 6 to 16 days”, but it can reach 21 days, as the Ministry of Health explains. That is, this is the period that the patient can remain without symptoms after contracting the virus.

Skin lesions, the main feature of the disease, tend to be concentrated on the face, palms and soles of the feet. They can also be found in the mouth, genitals and eyes, according to the WHO.

