Confirmed! Neto leaves Barcelona and signs with Premier League club

This Sunday morning (7), the bournemouth announced the signing of the goalkeeper Grandchild, 33, who spent three seasons at Barcelona. The Brazilian has signed for a season with the Cherries and is expected to make his debut next week, when the team faces Manchester City on Saturday (13), at the Etihad Stadium, at 11 am (Brasilia time).

The release of Barcelona came by mutual agreement, since Neto would like to leave the club, without space due to the good seasons of Ter Stegen. Last Saturday (6), Bournemouth debuted on the right foot in the Premier League, beating Aston Villa at home, with goals from Lerma and Moore.

Neto is 33 years old and started his career at Athletico Paranaense, where he stood out between 2009 and 2010 and transferred to Fiorentina, from Italy. The goalkeeper also played for Juventus, Valencia and Barcelona and accumulates calls for the Brazilian national team, being a silver medalist at the London Olympic Games in 2012.

Can Neto fight for a spot in the World Cup?

Playing more often in the Premier League, Neto should earn minutes with the Bournemouth shirt and, who knows, be called up by coach Tite for the Qatar World Cup. The three most quoted goalkeepers are Alisson, from Liverpool, Ederson, from Manchester City, and Weverton, from Palmeiras.