Consigned has very important CHANGE APPROVED

Last week, the federal government sanctioned the bill that establishes the increase in the payroll loan margin for different groups of Brazilians. The aim is to reduce the advance of the economic crisis, which grew during the pandemic.

According to the project, the expansion of the payroll loan margin applies to the following groups: employees who work under the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), those insured under some Social Security regime and federal public servants and under their own social security regime.

According to the government, the idea is to increase the contracting limit for loans, as it is “a more efficient financial solution for the population, which can contribute to economic recovery and the preservation of jobs and income”.

Payroll loans? What is it?

Unlike the traditional loan contract, in the payroll-deductible modality, the installments are deducted directly from the payroll of workers or INSS policyholders.

For this reason, interest rates are usually reduced because the risk of default becomes lower. That is, with the guarantee of payment of installments through the reduction in salary or benefit, banks are able to offer better payment conditions to service contractors.

New payroll loan 2022

With the enactment of the bill, there were changes in the limit offered by the assignable margin of loans in 2022.

In the case of employees under the CLT regime, the established limit is 40%, of which 35% must be used to contract loans, financing and leases. The remaining 5% should be destined exclusively for the amortization of expenses acquired through the use or withdrawal via a payroll-deductible credit card.

In relation to the holders of retirement and pension benefits of the General Social Security System, the assignable margin becomes 45% of the amount paid on the payroll. Of this total, 35% can be used for loans, financing and leasing.

The remaining 10% can be used as follows: 5% for the amortization of expenses obtained via a payroll-deductible credit card and the other 5% can be used to amortize expenses contracted via a payroll-deductible benefit card, in addition to withdrawing the limit.