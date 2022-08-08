Contarato makes passionate defense of the SUS and unmasks Bolsonaro about the Nursing wage floor: ”He was never in favor!”; videos

By Conceição Lemes

Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) was elated at the Popular Health Conference, held in São Paulo, on Friday, August 5th.

The video, at the top, shows his speech in the act in defense of SUS.

The joy was visible.

could. The day before, President Bolsonaro had to sanction PL 2564, which establishes the professional salary floor for all nursing workers: nurses, technicians, assistants, midwives.

It was two years of a lot of struggle together with nursing workers and their entities.

This Saturday, 08/06, Contarato took to social media to warn: Bolsonaro wants to capitalize on the sanction to be reelected.

“Bolsonaro was never in favor of Piso!”, he unmasked him.

“He only sanctioned the PL, because he knew that if he vetoed it, we would override the veto in Congress!,