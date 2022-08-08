Cooperative of anesthesiologists communicates end of contract with Unimed – 05/08/2022 – News

Users of the Unimed operator who need anesthesia services from next Tuesday (9) may have to hire a self-employed professional. This is because the Cooperative of Anesthesiologists of Rio Grande do Norte (Coopanest-RN) announced, on the morning of this Friday (5), that it will break the contract it had with the operator since 1994. The reason is the impasse over the application of the readjustment of the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) which, according to the Cooperative, was not accepted by Unimed, after several rounds of negotiation.

Disclosure Unimed criticized the work of the Cooperativa dos Anestesistas. Coopanest explained that there was a drop in internal revenue

The head judge of the 8th Civil Court of Natal, Arklenya Xeilha Pereira, denied the request for Early Guardianship made by the operator Unimed Natal about the discontinuity of the provision of service by the Cooperative of Anesthesiologists of Rio Grande do Norte (Coopanest). The action is under judicial secrecy. The magistrate understood that Coopanest informed Unimed of the real need for readjustment since February and that it also notified the operator of the termination of the contract 45 days in advance.

Coopanest makes the negotiations for the provision of anesthesiology services more flexible with the operators, but, with the end of the contract, this relationship will be up to the user, which will be individual between the patient and the doctor. According to the Cooperative’s CEO, Vinícius Luz, the end of the contract may slow down the procedures, as well as there will be no control over the amounts charged by the professional.

The customer may request a refund from Unimed without, according to Vinícius Luz, the operator rejecting the request. Another option is for Unimed itself to indicate a professional, however, the risk, as he explained, is that the doctor is not available to meet the patient’s needs at the time the request is made. “Imagine that the user needs to have surgery at a certain moment, but the anesthesiologist will only be available in two or three months?”, he asks.

In any case, says Luz, Unimed cannot leave the customer unattended. The company did not give details on what will be done, but said that “Unimed Natal’s Board of Directors and its executive board, in agreement with cooperating physicians and surgeons, adopted all appropriate measures to ensure the continuity of health care for the 204 thousand customers”.

The operator stressed that “the negotiation table is not closed and all measures are being taken to ensure the provision of the service to customers”. The services should be offered normally until next Monday (8) and Coopanest said it was willing to maintain the negotiations.

“It is important to clarify: today we have a contract with an indefinite term. It turns out that the deadline for negotiating the readjustment [do IPCA] should have taken place between the months of January to March [deste ano] and that didn’t happen”, said Vinícius Luz, from the Cooperative.

Negotiations

The president director of the Cooperative of Anesthesiologists of Rio Grande do Norte (Coopanest-RN), Vinícius Luz, said that the dialogues around the new values ​​of the National Broad Consumer Price Index (OPCA) began on February 25, but there was no progress. With the end of the negotiation period, on March 31, new meetings were held, but without further developments.

“We talked to Unimed on April 7th and June 7th. With no solution, we notified the operator on June 24th. After the notification, there were at least five meetings, all without success”, explained Vinícius Luz. As part of the negotiations, according to him, Coopanest suggested giving up the adjustment this year and scaling the value in 2023.

“Our suggestion was that Unimed make the transfer of the readjustment in January, April and November of the next year, with the implementation of a rate of 3% in each month. The values ​​would be below the index registered in July, which was 11.89%. The National Health Agency preaches free negotiation or the transfer of the IPCA accumulated in the last 12 months, when there is an agreement between the parties and this is the most common”, explained Luz.

The CEO of Coopanest justified the request to review the index taking into account that the Cooperative had a reduction of up to 60% in internal revenue during the last two years, due to the pandemic. Technical reserves, according to Vinícius Luz, fell by more than 50%, due to the need to purchase PPE’s and equipment to help fight the health crisis.

In addition, according to him, the Brazilian Hierarchical Classification of Medical Procedures (CBHPM) used in the contract with Unimed is from 2010 and, therefore, is outdated. Classification is used as a reference for calculating medical expenses.

Unimed said that it was notified of Coopanest’s “contractual termination” on June 24 and stated that it was “an extremely unexpected notification, especially as the operator had been keeping the communication channel open, in a friendly manner, within the contractual negotiation started in February 2022”.

Then, the operator highlighted that the adjustment claimed by Coopanest is above the absorption capacity. “Its impact would affect the quality of services provided to more than 204,000 clients, in addition to having repercussions on the sustainability of the health system in the region. It would also directly affect the more than 1,600 cooperating doctors, the more than 1,500 employees and the more than 400 health service providers”, underlined Unimed.

Criticizing the Cooperative, the operator informed that “it has always positioned itself for good negotiation in search of a readjustment capable of maintaining the continuity of the contract and the effective provision of services. Coopanest is the only provider of medical services for anesthesiologists in the region, which establishes a relationship of dependence on the health system”, he pointed out.

“This position, admittedly monopolistic, cannot harm the consumer with a deliberate increase in prices and the consequent restriction of the offer of services. Much less with the interruption of the provision of services, clearly used as an instrument of pressure, which strongly contradicts the excellent quality of commercial relations between the two cooperatives”, completed Unimed.

Customers complain about digital platform