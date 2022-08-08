Corinthians meets opponent from the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Women’s Championship; know details

Corinthians ended the first phase of the Brasileirão Feminino with a 2-2 draw against Grêmio. After the end of the match, Timão, who had already entered the field classified, met the opponent of the quarterfinals.

The Parque São Jorge team will face Real Brasília in the quarterfinals of the Brasileirão. The first game is scheduled for next Sunday, August 14th, away from home. The return game is scheduled for the 21st and should take place at Fazendinha – see duels below.

The team led by Arthur Elias closed the first phase in fourth place, with 32 points added – five behind the leader Palmeiras. In 15 games played, Timão had nine wins, five draws and one defeat. The utilization is 71%.

In addition to Corinthians, the following teams qualified for the quarterfinals of the Brasileirão Feminino: Palmeiras, São Paulo, Internacional, Real Brasília, Flamengo, Ferroviária and Grêmio. The relegated teams were: São José, ESMAC, Red Bull Bragantino and Cresspom. While the teams that were in the middle of the table were Santos, Kindermann, Atlético-MG and Cruzeiro.

It is important to note that the match-switching has also been known. If they advance to the semifinals, Corinthians will face the winner of the duel between Palmeiras and Grêmio. If it reaches the big decision, Timão can face: São Paulo, Ferroviária, Internacional or Flamengo.

Corinthians, if they face Palmeiras, São Paulo and Internacional, will not be able to define the matches at home. The reason is that the three teams had a better campaign than Timão in the first phase of the competition.

Corinthians is the current champion of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. In 2021, Timão defeated Palmeiras. In the first game, the alvinegra team won by 1 to 0. On the way back, at Neo Química Arena, Arthur Elias’ team beat the rival 3 to 1 and took the cup.

Check out the matches of the quarterfinals of the Women’s Brasileirão

Palmeiras x Gremio;

São Paulo x Railway;

Internacional vs Flamengo;

Corinthians x Real Brasilia;

*The teams that are on the left side of the confrontation, define the spot for the semifinal at home.

Check out the upcoming matches of Corinthians Feminino

Upcoming games of the women’s Corinthians Date Confrontation Competition 10 Aug,

Wed, 3:00 pm EC Sao Bernardo vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and Youtube Paulista Female 14 Aug,

Sun, 11:00 am Real Brasilia vs Corinthians Brazilian Female 18 Aug,

Thu, 19:00 Corinthians x Portuguese

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV Paulista Female 21 Aug,

Sun, 11:00 am Corinthians vs Real Brasilia Brazilian Female 25 Aug,

Thu, 7:30 pm Corinthians x Ferroviária

Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play Paulista Female

