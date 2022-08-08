Corinthians need to break taboo at Maracan to advance in Libertadores

This Tuesday, Corinthians faces Flamengo, at 9:30 pm, for the quarter-finals of Libertadores, at Maracanã. To qualify and reverse the score from 2 to 0 in the first game, Timão will need to break a taboo that has lasted five years in the Rio stadium.

The last Corinthians victory at Maracanã was in 2017. For the Brazilian Championship, Timão beat Fluminense 1-0, with a goal from a current player in the squad. Balbuena scored with a header and guaranteed the victory of the white-and-white club in the competition.

Since then, Timão has played ten games at the stadium. In total, there were eight defeats and only two draws. Corinthians even won a spot in an international competition at Maracanã. In 2019, the club drew 1-1 with Fluminense and advanced to the Sul-Americana semifinals due to the goal scored away from home.

Corinthians’ negative sequence at Maracanã is worse in relation to duels against Flamengo. The last time Timão beat the opponent at the stadium was in 2015. In that season’s Brasileirão, the white-and-white club beat the carioca team 3-0, with goals from Jadson, Elias and Uendel.

Corinthians are looking to beat Flamengo by two goals or more to have chances to advance to the semifinals of Libertadores. The carioca team won the first game by 2 to 0 at Neo Química Arena. Therefore, Timão has to win by three goals or more to qualify directly, without needing a penalty decision.

Last matches of Corinthians at Maracanã

Fluminense 4 x 0 Corinthians – Brasileirão 2022

Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians – Brasileirão 2021

Flamengo 2 x 1 Corinthians – Brasileirão 2020

Fluminense 2 x 1 Corinthians – Brasileirão 2020

Flamengo 4 x 1 Corinthians – Brasileirão 2019

Fluminense 1 x 1 Corinthians – Copa Sudamericana 2019

Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians – Copa do Brasil 2019

Flamengo 0 x 0 Corinthians – Copa do Brasil 2018

Fluminense 1 x 0 Corinthians – Brasileirão 2018

Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians – Braisleirão 2018

Fluminense 0 x 1 Corinthians – Brasileirão 2017

Flamengo 2 x 2 Corinthians – Brasileirão 2016

Flamengo 0 x 3 Corinthians – Brasileirão 2015

