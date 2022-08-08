Corinthians opens ticket sales for the classic against Palmeiras for the Brazilian; see details

Corinthians released, on Monday morning, the details of ticket sales for the Derby against Palmeiras, this Saturday, for the Brazilian Championship. The duel takes place at 7pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Sales will be made in a staggered way, with Fiel Torcedor members as a priority. The order, by the way, has something new for this game: members with 55 points or more will have priority purchase. Before, the sale started at 35 points or more.

All tickets are sold only through the internet at www.fieltorcedor.com.br, for members of Fiel Torcedor; and www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br for regular fans. There will be no physical box office.

For this weekend’s Derby, members of the Minha Vida do Fiel Torcedor plan will have discounts of 30% to 57%. Members of the Minha História plan will have discounts of 35% to 45%. It is important to remember that the variation of the discount is according to the chosen sector of Neo Química Arena.

Monday, August 8, from 11 am : opening for fans who are members of Fiel Torcedor with credits for matches suspended by the pandemic (against Ituano and Palmeiras) and sale of parking for members of the Minha Cadeira plan;

: opening for fans who are members of Fiel Torcedor with credits for matches suspended by the pandemic (against Ituano and Palmeiras) and sale of parking for members of the Minha Cadeira plan; Monday, August 8, from 1 pm : opening of ticket sales and parking for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have more than 55 points;

: opening of ticket sales and parking for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have more than 55 points; Monday, August 8, from 3pm : opening of ticket sales and parking for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have more than 35 points;

: opening of ticket sales and parking for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have more than 35 points; Monday, August 8, from 5pm : opening of ticket sales and parking for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have more than 15 points;

: opening of ticket sales and parking for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have more than 15 points; Tuesday, August 9, starting at 11:00 am: opening for other non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor, following the program’s order of priority;

opening for other non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor, following the program’s order of priority; Wednesday, August 10th, starting at 3pm: opening for fans in general.

Tickets are still on sale for the Faithful Zone cabin and for the Choperia FielZone. The place offers an open bar with various drinks and hot dog open food, pizza, pasta, ham sandwich and ice cream. Find out more details here.

Before facing Palmeiras for the Brasileirão, Corinthians will define the classification for the semifinals of Libertadores. Timão visits Flamengo, this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã and needs to reverse the result of the first leg. Cariocas won 2-0 at Neo Química Arena.

Check the ticket prices for the match between Corinthians vs Palmeiras

NORTH ENGOV – BRL 50.00

SUL DORIL – BRL 90.00

UPPER EAST NEOSALDINA – BRL 110.00

EAST LOWER SIDE EPOCLER – BRL 130.00

LOWER EAST CENTRAL EPOCLER – BRL 150.00

WEST SUPERIOR BENEGRIP – BRL 170.00

LOWER WEST CORNER BUSCOPAN – BRL 200.00

BUSCOPAN LOWER SIDE WEST – BRL 300.00

BUSCOPAN CENTRAL LOWER WEST – BRL 500.00

OESTE BUSINESS NEO QUÍMICA ARENA – BRL 500.00

