Coup!? Juliette is ‘cloned’, makes an unexpected revelation and vents: “If it continues, I will expose it”

This Saturday afternoon (6), the BBB 21 champion, Juliette, used her social media to make an outburst beyond the unexpected when revealing that they were impersonating her on the internet.

At the time, the lawyer threatened to expose the person responsible for the lie, if the story continues to spread among internet users.

“Guys, there’s a number impersonating me on WhatsApp. If it continues, I will expose it here,” she wrote on her Twitter account. Check out:

Guys, there’s a number impersonating me on WhatsApp. If it continues, I’ll expose it here. — Juliette 🍎🎠 (@juliette) August 6, 2022

together? Karol Conká makes an unexpected revelation about Juliette

In an interview with Fefitofrom “UOL”, former BBB Karol Conká revealed if she would like to produce a musical hit alongside Juliette, with whom she had some conflicts during the confinement of the reality show.

At the time, the rapper surprised fans and followers by stating that I wouldn’t have a problem with partnering and even joked about the situation.

“I would do! No, but imagine! But that’s where the whole story ends! Have you ever imagined Batman and the Joker holding hands enjoying a party? No!” he joked.

