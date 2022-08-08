Craving for sweet and fatty foods is not a good sign of health.

Everyone has felt the urge or desire to eat a specific food. After having lunch, especially, you get that urge to eat a sweet, suddenly a little chocolate can go very well. What you didn’t know is that this kind of boost can reveal some data about you and your health. The craving for food is something that deserves attention.

Food cravings can mean stress, tiredness and more

Nutritionist Sejal Jacob said, in a report to the BBC, that when there is a desire for food, such as chocolate and chips, it is essential to understand why. “Cravings can arise for a variety of reasons, including imbalanced blood sugar levels, stress, lack of sleep or, in the case of women, hormonal changes,” she said.

Not sleeping well can make a person feel hungrier than usual, as rest helps regulate hormones that act in this area. The problem is that eating poorly and sleeping poorly trigger a number of factors that are bad for health. Stress and anxiety can be some of the consequences, for example.

“When you’re not getting enough sleep, your body will produce more ghrelin — a hormone that increases hunger and appetite. It also reduces the hormone leptin, which makes you feel full. Because of this imbalance, your body starts to feel hungry, and throughout the day it craves a quick fix of energy, often in the form of refined carbohydrates or sweets,” explained Jacob.

Stress produces food cravings

“Stress is a big aggravating factor for cravings. It’s the same if you’re feeling anxious or panicky. Typically, people go for sweet things because they always think they’re going to get that quick fix to feel comfortable and confident, and you’re looking for foods that offer a quick boost to your serotonin and dopamine levels.”

Therefore, the best way to control desires and impulses is to align the routine in a healthier way. Practicing physical activity, eating quality food, sleeping well and performing relaxation activities are essential. Understand that one healthy habit will lead to the next, but the opposite is also true.

Look for a doctor or nutritionist to understand what may be happening to your health. This professional will know how to guide you.