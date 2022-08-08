Cruzeiro is one victory away from equaling Atlético’s record in Serie B

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro won the 11 matches he played as home team in Serie B so far

Cruzeiro is close to equaling the record of consecutive victories as home team in Serie B in the current format (points scored with 20 clubs), started in 2006. The biggest series was recorded by arch-rivals Atltico, precisely in the 2006 season, the year in which it was of the competition.

This Saturday (6/8), Cruzeiro beat Tombense 2-0 in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B. Coach Paulo Pezzolano’s team won all 11 matches played as home team.

At home, Raposa scored 18 goals and took only two. With his great performance, he took the lead and opened up an advantage over competitors for a spot in Serie A.

Only Atltico, champions in 2006, achieved more consecutive victories at home in Serie B in the current format. That year, the alvinegro team won 12 matches in a row and headed for the title.

With the result against Tombense, Cruzeiro equaled Cricima. In 2012, the team from Santa Catarina won 11 times in a row as home team.

Cruzeiro can equal the record on August 13, when they will face Chapecoense, starting at 4:30 pm. The match for the 24th round will be at Man Garrincha, in Brasília, because Mineiro is booked for another event on the same date.

Cruzeiro still has eight games as home team in this Serie B. Therefore, it can reach up to 57 points (the 33 already won plus the 24 in play).

The record at home in the current format shared by Nutico (2006) and Corinthians (2008), who got 50 points.

The celestial team welcomes Chapecoense, Nutico, Cricima, Operrio-PR, Vasco, Ituano, Guarani and CSA until the end of Serie B.