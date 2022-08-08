Cuca promises recovery at Atlético-MG and points out favorite Palmeiras: “They have the knife and the cheese” | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG’s bad moment in the season – it completed five consecutive matches without winning – made coach Cuca avoid public criticism of the squad, after the 3-2 defeat by Athletico-PR, in the Brazilian. Also because of the bad sequence, the coach played all the favoritism to Palmeiras for the quarterfinals of Libertadores and guaranteed that he will carry out internal charges.

– It is unquestionable that you favor Palmeiras. Let them be mad at me, our own fans. Palmeiras is fourth favorite. He has the knife and cheese in hand to cut on Wednesday.

Cuca listed the reasons for playing favoritism to the opponent, after 2-2 in the first leg. According to him, Galo will be the underdog for the Libertadores return game.

– It is the best team in Libertadores, which scored the most points. You are living a magical, wonderful moment. Good with the fans and press. They came here and were lucky enough to score two goals in that painful draw. They come out as favorites in their house.

Cuca was asked if the squad lacks humility. He said he doesn’t see it, going in the opposite direction to what Hulk said on the field trip. For him, Galo can change the scenario of favoritism against Palmeiras.

– And we can prove that we are humble and do our part. Wait on Wednesday. Suddenly, the boys today that I’m not criticizing, maybe something different happens, and we can win. Let’s work.

“My chance is smaller than the opponent’s, but I’m alive”

The coach also assured that he is not feeling sick in the players’ minds. But exposing situations publicly will not help Galo at this point.

– Nobody is feeling bad in the player’s head and being happy with the result of the players. If you come here and expose it, it won’t do anyone any good. They are the ones who can give the answer in the next games. They are already suffering from defeat. I will never come here to publicly criticize them. But, internally, I will demand yes, in what they can and should improve.

Cuca was asked about Hulk’s statements after the match. The coach stated that this type of situation is normal after a defeat like Atlético-MG.

– Whenever you opportunely catch a player, with good reason, in the heat of the game, conceding a goal at 56, you will get good and controversial interviews. It’s natural. Even more leaders, who will respond stronger. It won’t be the youngest. His answers are based on the goal we conceded, the extra minute, that we asked the referee to give.

Cuca said that Atlético-MG sought victory until the last bid, when it took the turn. He cited numbers accumulated by Galo in the match, but admitted that the opponent was more efficient and that Galo missed the positioning in the third goal of the Paraná team.

– I don’t remember another counterattack in the second half that we had taken from Athletico. On the contrary, there was enormous pressure. Seven, eight corners in a row. Ball this way, this way. The opponent gets a rebound, at 56, on your play. I think we should have positioned better, made the foul and killed the play. Then, you cross the line and won’t take the goal. They are the player’s choices on the field, to miss and not to.