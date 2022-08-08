Cuca saves and scales Atltico with four forwards against Athletico

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Cuca defined Atltico’s lineup to face Athletico-PR

Coach Cuca defined Atltico’s lineup to face Athletico-PR this Sunday (8/7), starting at 7pm, in Mineiro, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. The alvinegro commander decided to spare most of the holders. In addition, he selected four original forwards (Pedinho, Pavn, Vargas and Sasha) – one of them should play further back, as a midfielder.

The Rooster goes to the field with Everson; Guga, Igor Rabello, Nathan Silva and Dod; Allan and Nacho Fernndez; Pedrinho, Pavn, Vargas and Sasha.

On the bench will be goalkeeper Rafael, right-back Mariano, defenders Jemerson and Rver, midfielders Otvio, Jair and Neto, midfielders Calebe and Rubens; in addition to the attackers Hulk, Keno and Alan Kardec.

Atltico has 32 points and occupies the seventh position in the Brazilian Championship. Athletico-PR, with 34, starts the match in fifth place.

the last game of Galo before the decision against Palmeiras for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The teams face each other from 21:30 on Wednesday, at Allianz Parque. In the first leg, a 2-2 draw.