Daronco says that Brazilian arbitration is excellent: “One of the best in the world” | football

In an interview with Esporte Espetacular, Anderson Daronco spoke about the moment of Brazilian refereeing, which has been much questioned this season. The referee defended the country’s professional colleagues from the criticism they have been receiving from clubs, press and fans. He called the work “excellent” and “one of the best in the world”.

– Brazilian refereeing is excellent, because it follows our football. I’m not being corporatist, I’ve been doing this for a long time and I know the seriousness of my teammates.

– We don’t referee an easy championship. We have the best football in the world, so you can be sure that our refereeing is also among the best in the world. Since our training process, we are forged to deal with all this (player behavior and pressure) – said Daronco.

The interview took place this week, in Rio de Janeiro, in the midst of a kind of interseason for the referees. The CBF decided to take 95 members of the confederation’s staff to work in Rio under the eyes and guidance of the chairman of the Arbitration Commission, Wilson Seneme.

The objective was to stop the whistle crisis, which has taken over the sporting debate in recent weeks. Daronco commented on the refereeing moment and charged other characters in the game:

– Arbitration is doing its part. We are trying to bring together criteria, training, which is what we need more frequently. But we also need others involved in this whole context to try to help. That athletes and managers try to collaborate a little more. The referee is only good when the team won with that referee, when it lost, it stopped being good. A mistake, when it’s in your favor, you shut up. When it’s against, it’s the worst thing in the world.

One of the main criticisms of Brazilian arbitration is the use of VAR. The lack of criteria in capital bids and the interpretation of the cabin are part of the numerous questions that are asked round by round. Anderson Daronco defended the use of the tool and said that the general public is unaware of FIFA’s guidelines.

– You can’t attack a tool that came to make football fairer. We realize that often the external environment of arbitration ends up asking questions about VAR, even out of ignorance. During its application, we noticed numerous debates, whether from fans, press or clubs, questioning how to use the tool. But that won’t change. It’s the application that FIFA gives, it comes from top to bottom the way FIFA wants it to be used. So we see it as a lack of knowledge, a demand – defended the referee.

– Why in this type of thing here it was not? Because I didn’t have to. I’ll cite an example, a foul inside or outside the area. The referee made the decision there and in the end he had to change the decision. The referee doesn’t need to go there in the video to look at that, but people charge you. For this type of bid, just receive the information. In other shots, on the field, I already had my decision, and the decision of the video referee, of the people in the booth, is the same as mine. Looking at the video, they think the same as me. That’s why I didn’t go to see it. When we go, it’s because there is this disagreement, because they are seeing something beyond what I saw on the field – reported the referee.

Daronco said that the more talk about refereeing, the worse it is for the referees. For the referee, the debate in Brazilian football is often about who referees the game, not the game itself.

– It is much easier to attack refereeing, because the guys will spend 24 hours talking about refereeing and sometimes it seems that it is even a lack of respect for the public itself, because the public also wants to see a little more football, to understand the soccer. Although we know that blood sells, right? This issue is often controversial, even controversies where there is no controversy in arbitration decisions, we know that this ends up generating much greater tension – he said, to complete:

– The press could come closer and demand: why is it that when it’s here it’s one way and when it’s going to throw it away it’s another? They change. We can see it here. Often the same teams here when they play the Brazilian is one type of behavior, when they go to play Libertadores it’s another behavior, but it’s already pre-conditioned, it’s not because a referee arrives on the field of play and works miracles. It doesn’t have it. It’s a different behavior.

The referee also questioned the exaggerated wax that players do when they are winning, especially the goalkeepers. In the first 100 games of the Brazilian Championship, Espião Statístico made a survey that almost 90% of medical care for goalkeepers happened when the team was winning or losing. Daronco criticized this behavior:

– There are things that a player does when he is winning the game and when he is losing it is a different behavior. I’ll give you an example: the question of time, of wax. Of course, we do our best to stop it. Only they accept. When I’m winning I think it’s beautiful, it’s naughty to do that.

Referees’ personal side

Although there is a lot of pressure on the referees, Daronco said the atmosphere in the stadium is more hostile than outside. On the streets, he says he is approached as an “idol”, with photos and requests for cards, but he said “the less people touch my name, the better”.