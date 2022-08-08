Daveigh Chase, ‘The Ring’, is unrecognizable and collects controversy

In 2002, at just 12 years old, Daveigh Chase played Samara Morgan in “The Ring”, a character that haunted many people in the 2000s. Today, farther away from the movies, she is unrecognizable.

Chase started her acting career as Samantha Darko in the movie “Donnie Darko” in 2001, but became best known for the villain Samara.

“The Ring”, a remake of the 1998 Japanese hit “Ringu”, was nominated for the MTV Movie Awards and Daveigh won Best Villain. In the same year, she voiced the character of Lilo Pelekai in the Walt Disney Company’s blockbuster Lilo & Stitch.

Daveigh reprized the character Samara in 2005, in “The Ring 2”, and in 2017 appeared in flashbacks in “The Ring 3”. In 2012, she participated in her latest movie “Little Red Wagon”.

In 2017, the actress was involved in a controversy when she was questioned by the American police after leaving a man at the door of a hospital in Los Angeles, in the United States, and then fleeing.

The man died on the doorstep of the hospital before receiving medical assistance. According to the website “TMZ”, Daveigh would have gone out with the boy hours before and the death was caused by an overdose.

She was not considered a suspect in the death, but was called by the police for clarification. According to “TMZ”, the actress said that she only tried to help the victim.

At the end of the same year, the actress was arrested for possession of a stolen car. Daveigh was in the passenger seat of her car, a BMW, when LAPD officers pulled her over. Upon checking the license plate of the vehicle, they found that it was a stolen car. The artist’s bail was set at $25,000.

Today, at 32, she doesn’t act anymore and doesn’t even have long black hair. She bet on the blonde strands and is completely different from the child that scared the public for years.