Débora Bloch is caught with someone who has a discreet relationship: “I couldn’t imagine”

Famous Globo actress lives a discreet relationship with Portuguese and the public is shocked

The renowned actress, Deborah Bloch, 59, marked her career as a Globo contractor for decades. Among humorous programs, soap operas and series, she became an emblematic face of the carioca broadcaster.

Daughter of veteran actor Jonas Bloch, the artist Deborah Bloch leads a very discreet life and little is known about the particularities of the actress. But this time, she had no way of hiding from the paparazzi who she was with.

The Globo actress was spotted with Portuguese producer João Nuno Martins, her current life partner. They have lived together since 2018 and little has been seen of this beautiful couple in the media. Keeping a discreet relationship, the two were recorded in a show by Caetano Veloso.

The public reaction was right, since the vast majority did not even imagine that Deborah Bloch was in a new relationship and for so many years since her divorce was announced in the past.

For those who don’t remember, Deborah Bloch was married for over 15 years to French chef, Olivier Anquier. Together they had two children, Julia and Hugo. Divorced, the Globo actress remarried and lives a discreet relationship with the Portuguese producer.

UNBEATABLE CAREER

Deborah Bloch he drew attention for his comic vein when he starred for years in the extinct humorous “TV Pirata” (1988-1992), written by the “Casseta & Planeta” gang. Afterwards, the actress sought work more seriously, proving that she is a complete artist of an unparalleled caliber.

Among countless soap operas, films for cinema, plays and series for television, more recently, Deborah Bloch gave a breath to her decades-long career in the series “Segunda Chamada” (2019-2021), where she played teacher Lúcia Marques Rocha.

Currently, the actress is in full swing in the recording of scenes for her new character, Deodora, who will soon appear in “Mar do Sertão”, the next soap opera in the 18:00 range that will replace “Além da Illusion”.