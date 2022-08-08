Dedé Santana says he was threatened by businessman in dispute for circus

Comedian Dedé Santana said that he received threats from a businessman because of a legal imbroglio related to the purchase of a circus.

In an interview with TV Record’s “Domingo Espetacular”, businessman Alessandro Stênio Lestar denied the accusations and stated that Dedé did not make the full payment of R$ 600 thousand, as agreed.

The dispute began at the end of last year, when the comedian, through a producer, got in touch with Lestar to rent the circus.

“I said I would sell it. It was the idea that came to me at the time. I said I would sell it for R$ 600 thousand”, said Lestar to the report. “I sold it the way it was, with all the documentation up to date.”

The contract signed between the parties foresaw the acquisition of the circus for an entry of R$ 200 thousand and the remainder in 11 installments. The businessman still had to transfer the vehicles used in the arena to the name of the buyer – in this case, the company that produced the Dedé circus – after paying more than half of the total amount.

Arthur Delgado, a lawyer for the circus, said this did not happen even after the transfer of the agreed amount was made.

Also according to the lawyer, the vehicles were not in the name of Lestar Therefore, he filed a lawsuit to suspend the contract, but the Court did not accept the request and determined that the remaining installments were paid in court.

“Today we have more than R$ 300 thousand paid into Mr. Alessandro’s checking account, we have the receipt. And more than R$ 200 thousand that were deposited in court”, said Delgado to “Domingo Espetacular”.

During this dispute, the businessman went to the place where the circus was and recorded a video for social networks demanding payment from Dedé.

“I told him ‘I’m hired just like you’, but it didn’t help. He wanted to threaten me, frighten me, in fact, I was hired just like you in a project that bore my name”, claimed the comedian.

Lestar confirmed the recording of the video, but denied that he had threatened Dedé or circus employees. “I went there mad, but I didn’t threaten anyone, I didn’t lay a hand on anyone.”