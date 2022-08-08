Denise Fraga talks about 26-year marriage and mature woman’s dilemmas

In two hours of conversation, actress Denise Fraga was full and present. In times of hyperconnection, she dives into the different roles she plays in life with truth. In the interview, Denise talked about all subjects, bluntly and always with keen sensitivity. She spoke about her passion for transforming everyday life into dramaturgy, politics and presidential elections, ageism and her 26-year marriage to director Luiz Villaça. She also reveals how she keeps the flame burning: It takes work, you have to chase fantasies, to make it come alive again. Then she travels, gives a boost.” She Read the full interview here: “The best thing in the world is starting over with the same husband”.

Check out the interview that the actress gave on the eve of debuting the new Rio season of the monologue “Eu de Você”, which returns to the stage on Thursday, at the Prudential Theater, and to return to theaters with the film “45 do Segundo Tempo” (premiere on the 18th), both works directed by her husband:

How was the making of “I of you”?

I have a taste for everyday chronicles, but I confess that I was afraid that people would think it was a “Spoken Portrait” re-edited in the painting that Denise starred in, from 2000 to 2007, in “Fantástico”. We went to the rehearsal room without text. I felt very responsible for the letters we received, about 300, including emails, videos and audios. I didn’t want to be frivolous with that material and I didn’t want to make a sad show either. Our path was to deal with the tragedy of everyday life with lightness. When the idea came to weave real stories with literature, music and poetry, it gave me the spark. Often, we intertwine the text with poems by Drummond, Leminski. There is no one who does not identify. One of the greatest functions of theater today is to give the floor, at a time when we are all reading less and less, immersed in screens.

Both works are directed by her husband. It’s been 26 years of marriage, an incredible number.

I joke with Luiz that, in a little while, we’re going to need to hide this fact. I’m going to say that I’ve been married for 30 years, and they’ll ask me with an astonished face: “What happened to you?” We found a place, we have something cool. We are also very working partners. Of course, we had our crises, but we were always able to manage them and recover. The best thing in the world is starting over with your own husband. Long marriage is a construction. We think alike, but at the same time, it’s very different. We respect our differences and choose to stay together.

Are you monogamous? What do you do to keep the “flame” renewed?

We are monogamous. It takes work, you have to chase fantasies, to make it come alive again. Then it travels, it gives a boost… You have to like the other, like the other’s smell. And it is also necessary to understand the cycles. During menopause, for example, there is a drop in libido. Thank God everything is fine. Hormone replacement really improves.

How do you deal with the demand for eternal youth imposed by society?

I entered menopause at age 50. In addition to hormone replacement, I started to take more care of food, drink more water and exercise frequently. There is a real invisibility towards older women. But we are still there, with backpacks on our backs, sneakers and knee pain. Women are much more charged than men. They keep their bellies, and we even find them charming. We women put a scythe over our own heads. We need to be careful with our inner voice regarding ageism. I’ve never had botox, fillers, plastic surgery. I’m a fan of lasers and creams. I am afraid that these procedures will rob me of myself. I’m trying to age peacefully