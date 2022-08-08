Deserve? Highlight of Fluminense de Diniz wants to go to the National Team: “Dreaming is free”

Fluminense remains unstoppable in Brazilian football. This Sunday, 07, the tricolor hosted Cuiabá, in front of a crowded Maracanã and won the match by 1 to 0. The winning goal was scored by Germán Cano, one of the highlights of Fernando Diniz’s team.

During the confrontation, the cameras of the TV Globo filmed a Fluminense fan wearing an Argentina team shirt written with the attacker’s name on the back. questioned, Cano said he has a dream of playing for the national team.

“Dreaming is free, right? I work day by day to make things happen and it’s in God’s hands”, he said at the end of the match.

Cano never wore the Argentina national team shirt throughout his career. At 34 years old, the striker is having a great season and is one of the highlights of the team directed by Diniz.

Pipe numbers

Hired to be Fred’s backup, Germán Cano started scoring goals and was in the crowd’s favor. There are 28 goals and six assists in 48 matches played in 2022. He is currently the top scorer in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.