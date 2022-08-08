Deserve? Highlight of Fluminense de Diniz wants to go to the National Team: “Dreaming is free”

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Deserve? Highlight of Fluminense de Diniz wants to go to the National Team: “Dreaming is free” 0 Views

WORLD CUP

Highlight of Fernando Diniz at Fluminense, striker accumulates great performances

Matheus Brum

Per Matheus Brum

Germán Cano, highlight of Fluminense de Diniz, says he dreams of Argentina team
© Andre Borges/Getty Images South AmericaGermán Cano, highlight of Fluminense de Diniz, says he dreams of Argentina team
Matheus Brum

Fluminense remains unstoppable in Brazilian football. This Sunday, 07, the tricolor hosted Cuiabá, in front of a crowded Maracanã and won the match by 1 to 0. The winning goal was scored by Germán Cano, one of the highlights of Fernando Diniz’s team.

During the confrontation, the cameras of the TV Globo filmed a Fluminense fan wearing an Argentina team shirt written with the attacker’s name on the back. questioned, Cano said he has a dream of playing for the national team.

“Dreaming is free, right? I work day by day to make things happen and it’s in God’s hands”, he said at the end of the match.

Cano never wore the Argentina national team shirt throughout his career. At 34 years old, the striker is having a great season and is one of the highlights of the team directed by Diniz.

Pipe numbers

Hired to be Fred’s backup, Germán Cano started scoring goals and was in the crowd’s favor. There are 28 goals and six assists in 48 matches played in 2022. He is currently the top scorer in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Chances of Palmeiras being champion rise to 65%, Fluminense reach 10% and Flamengo, 9% | statistical spy

Champion of the first round, Palmeiras closed the 19th round of the Brasileirão with a …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved