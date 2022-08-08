DF bet hits the corner at Mega-Sena 2508 and takes R$ 71 thousand

posted on 08/07/2022 12:19



(credit: Agência Brasil)

A bet from Brasília matched five Mega-Sena numbers and won BRL 71,728.72 in the last draw (2508), which took place this Saturday (8/6). The simple game was made over the internet. In addition to this player, 25 other games were as lucky to score the corner. The numbers drawn were: 41 – 45 – 48 – 51 – 53 – 58.





As no one guessed the six dozen, the value of the Mega-Sena prize accumulated and the estimated value is R$ 8 million. The next contest takes place on Wednesday (10/8).

For those who want to try the luck of becoming a millionaire, you can bet until 7 pm on the day of the draw, both with internet games, on the Caixa Loterias website (check out how to do it below), and in lottery houses.

To place the bet, the player must choose at least six tens among the 60 numbers available to compose a game and win the maximum prize by getting them all right. It’s worth keeping an eye out, because it’s still possible to hit 4 or 5 numbers and take home a good amount.

The minimum bet, of six numbers, costs R$ 4.50. And the more numbers you mark on the card, like 7 or 8, the higher the price of the game will be. On the other hand, scoring more dozens, there are greater chances of winning the Mega-Sena prize pool.

Online games

There is the possibility of playing online at Mega-sena. To do so, you must be over 18 years of age, have a CPF and register for the Online Lotteries. To gamble, you also need a credit card. Caixa requires two steps to register: enter your personal data and then validate the registration token, sent to the email. The password must be registered with six numbers.

In games played on the Online Lotteries, the player can place bets of at least BRL 31.50 and a maximum of BRL 945 per day. The portal receives bets 24 hours a day. However, it is important to pay attention to the closing time of the contest, which is the same practiced at the Lottery Houses (1 hour before the draws).

If the player wins a prize, it is necessary to print the bet slip and generate the Redemption Code (which must be memorized) and go to the preferred lottery, where CPF and generated code will be entered.

To delete your registration, call: 3004-1104 (Capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800-726-0104 (other regions).