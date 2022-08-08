Diesel in the heights: trucker aid can barely pay for a tank – 08/08/2022

The new truck driver aid, created by the federal government, provides for the payment of R$ 1,000 per month to professionals in the area, an amount that will be doubled throughout this month to meet the forecast of the end of the benefit until December. Called “Bem trucker”, the emergency benefit for self-employed cargo workers does not have to be used only to buy diesel. But if it is used for that, it will have to solve the issues of expensive fuel.

UOL Cars spoke with the executive of the National Confederation of Autonomous Transporters (CNTA), Marlon Maues, to better understand the challenge that transporters will face when it comes to refueling.

“If you consider a truck that is 14 years old, the average age of the vehicles of self-employed workers, it has an average tank of 400 liters. Considering the average consumption of 1.5 km/l, it will spend almost R$ 3 thousand. The aid is almost insignificant for the technical issue”, laments Marlon, who adds that other components are also expensive, for example the tires, which cost about R$ 2 thousand – exactly the double value of the August aid.

When taking into account the average price of diesel calculated by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), filling a tank (or tanks) of this volume costs R$ 2,968.

There is one issue: most of the trucks belonging to the autonomous are old, which differentiates them from the newer models, which are capable of running a little more than kilometers per liter, but nothing that much exceeds about 2 km / l.

“The assistance came as a caress, but what we need is structural changes to rebalance this relationship between contractor and contractor, something that is noticeable on the day to day of the road, and not several programs created to “market” a specific action with the truck drivers”, points out Marlon.

There is still another problem: according to a CNTA survey published in April, about 19% of autonomous vehicles are not paid for, which has an even greater impact on average income. According to the study, 37.7% of the self-employed earn between BRL 3,000 and BRL 5,000, with an average working day of 23 days a month and 13 hours a day. Despite the help, it’s not enough to get a little slack.

It is worth taking into account the profile of the truck. Of the 1,000 people surveyed, 43% own heavy vehicles, precisely the models that consume more and have larger tanks.

Popular after playing some leadership in the 2018 truck drivers strike, Abrava (Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers) president Wallace Jardim, known as Chorão, was also critical.

“I can’t fill up. If you divide R$ 1,000 by the price of diesel (NR: R$ 7.42), it’s about 134 liters, so I’ll drive about 270 km with the fuel filled up. I put a 600-liter tank and I do about 2 km/l”, says Chorão, who also emphasizes the electoral nature of the measure.

If we take into account the expanded size of this vehicle’s tank, the amount requested for full fueling is R$ 4,452. In other words, it would take more than four months of aid – with the exception of the double amount in August – to complete the reservoir.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Cars.