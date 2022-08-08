Difference between Lula and Bolsonaro decreases by six points, shows BTG Pactual

posted on 08/08/2022 09:29



(credit: EVARISTO SA / AFP)

Former President Lula (PT) dropped three percentage points in voting intentions for the presidency of the Republic and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) rose three points in the new round of poll carried out by the FSB Institute for the bank BTG Pactual released this Monday. fair (8/8). With that, the difference between the two in the race to the Plateau decreased by six points. The difference, which was 13 points, went to seven. The PT has 41% of voting intentions, while Bolsonaro has 34% in the first round.

The change in scenario occurs three weeks after the reduction in fuel prices and the approval of Emergency PEC. After the measures, the government’s assessment also improved. In July, 47% rated Bolsonaro’s management as bad or terrible, now it’s 44%. Among those who think it’s great or good, the number rose from 31% to 33%.

The poll also shows former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) with 7% of the votes, former senator Simone Tebet (MDB) with 3% and André Janones (Avante) with 2%. José Maria Eymael (DC) and Pablo Marçal (Pros) have 1% each.

In the first poll already in the electoral period, the survey also points out that 82% of Bolsonaro voters say that the decision has already been made and that it will no longer change. Among Lula’s voters, the percentage is 81%.

second round

In the simulation of a second round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the poll shows that the PT wins with 51% of the votes against 39% for Bolsonaro. The difference between the two has also narrowed. In the last poll, Lula had 54% and Bolsonaro 36%.

Lula also beats Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet in a possible second round. In the simulations with Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes wins the current president and Bolsonaro wins Simone Tebet.

Two thousand people were interviewed between Friday and Sunday. The margin of error is two percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95%. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-08028/2022.