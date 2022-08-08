Discreet, Sandy shows for the first time her mansion with its own studio and good taste; see photos

Sandy shows for the first time details of the mansion that lives next door to her husband, Lucas Lima, with the right to her own studio and a lot of luxury

Always discreet about her personal life, Sandy decided to open the doors of the mansion that lives next to her husband, the musician Lucas Lima. It turns out that the resistance was the location chosen for the recordings of the EP We Voice Them 2 with shares of Agnes Nunes and Vanessa Camargo.

In addition to unpublished songs that he released alongside the artists, the daughter of Xororó also decided to expose the backstage of the project, exposing details of the mega-studio that he has inside his house.

Despite not having taken a “tour” of the place, the famous ended up leaking some pieces of the property in the videos she published on her YouTube channel, satisfying the curiosity of the fans.

In the videos, it is possible to see that the artist’s musical office is a kind of basement inside the mansion. It is in this room, lowered and with a window at floor level, that Sandy received the visit of the artists to make the recordings.

In addition, the singer also has a special room to perform physical activities in her home. She has already given details to followers by posting a photo while exercising, also showing some weight training equipment that she has to help her with the exercises.

SANDY AND WANESSA TALK ABOUT FRIENDSHIP

the singers Sandy and Vanessa spoke openly about rumors of a rivalry that swirled during the beginning of their careers. In a making of the recording, the celebrities touched on the hairy subject of an alleged enmity between the two, heiresses of sertanejos.

“IM so happy. We have to talk about it. Because what was done to us in the media, you know?“, begins the daughter of Zezé di Camargo. She guarantees: “I told you, I was always a big fan, I went to shows, I had all the CDs“.