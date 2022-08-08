Dixon Grows in Nashville Chaos, Wins and Burns Championship – Indy News

McLAREN IS THE BIG VILLAIN OF THE INDY AND FORMULA 1 DRIVING MARKET

Scott Dixon won the chaotic Indy GP of Nashville, disputed this Sunday (7). The New Zealander from Ganassi started from 14th, but used a completely chaotic race filled with yellow flags to win for the second time in 2022.

Pole-position, Scott McLaughlin, Dixon’s compatriot, took Penske to second place, closing a 1-2 for New Zealand, repeating the feat of the 2021 Texas GP. Defending champion Álex Palou, from Ganassi, finished the podium in the streets of Nashville.

Even losing laps at the start of the race, Americans Alexander Rossi and Colton Herta, both from Andretti, recovered to finish fourth and fifth respectively. From Penske, two-time champion Josef Newgarden was sixth. McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist was seventh, followed by RLL’s Christian Lundgaard, who was swallowed up in the final restart and missed a possible podium. Jack Harvey and Simon Pagenaud rounded out the top-10.

Championship leader, Australian Will Power was 11th with Penske and holds the top of the season. Marcus Ericsson, from Ganassi, got into trouble. With one break, he was ranked 14th and is now behind Dixon in the championship.

The Brazilian Helio Castroneves, from Meyer Shank, was in 13th place. Even starting last and even causing a yellow flag, Castroneves had the best result since Mid-Ohio.

Title contender Pato O’Ward had a day to forget in Nashville. The driver started from fifth position, but was involved in an accident with Graham Rahal and ended up withdrawing from the race.

IndyCar returns on August 20th with a stage on the Gateway oval in Madison, Illinois. It will be the last oval of the 2022 season, and the third-to-last race of the year.

Find out how the Indy Nashville GP went:

After a delay of over 100 minutes, the green flag was finally raised at 18:13. McLaughlin started well and kept the first position over Grosjean. Palou started well, who overcame Lundgaard and took third place. Pagenaud also made a big leap, going from 13th to 9th. Ericsson, who started from 18th, appeared in 13th, but was punished by the race direction for missing the start and had to give up two places.

Starting from the back of the pack, Colton Herta hit the wall after being touched by Dalton Kellett. With damage to the front wing, he brought the car to the pits. Those who also stopped early, but for strategic reasons, were Alexander Rossi, Callum Ilott and Devlin DeFrancesco.

The first yellow of the race came on lap 8, and because of Alexander Rossi. When escaping at Turn 10, the driver’s Andretti engine simply died. With the help of the rescue team, the pilot returned to the race, but in the last and a lap back. The restart took place on lap 12, with McLauglin once again leading the way. O’Ward made a good jump, who overtook Lundgaard for fourth place, but the Mexican didn’t stay in the position for long, losing pace, the position to the Dane and also to Newgarden.

With 20 laps left, McLaughlin held a lead of 1s4 to Grosjean. Palou was in third, followed by Lundgaard, Newgarden, O’Ward, Pagenaud, Power, Rahal and VeeKay. Power was the first of the front pack to stop, using green tyres.

On lap 22, several drivers were in the first pit-stop window when the yellow flag appeared again, this time by Helio Castroneves. Meyer Shank’s Brazilian spun at turn 3, and needed help from the marshals to get the car working again. With all drivers officially stopping for the first time, Álex Palou took the lead as he stopped at the green flag. He was followed by Johnson, Pagenaud, Kirkwood, Malukas, McLaughlin, Grosjean, Power, Lundgaard and O’Ward, and so they restarted on lap 25.

Pagenaud passed Johnson and jumped to second. Malukas and McLaughlin left Kirkwood behind, but the yellow flag came again, this time from a multi-car accident. Rahal filled O’Ward’s rear end and broke his front wing. Ilott, Kellett, Castroneves and De Silvestro were stuck at Turn 7. In the midst of the mess, Pato, Rahal, Kellett and De Silvestro retired.

The restart took place on lap 34, but soon the yellow flag came up again due to a crash between Takuma Sato and Devlin DeFrancesco at turn 10. Alexander Rossi and Callum Ilott escaped at turn 9, but managed to get back into the race. With pace-car, the race reached the half with the lead of Álex Palou, followed by Simon Pagenaud, David Malukas, Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Kirkwood, Romain Grosjean, Jimmie Johnson, Will Power, Rinus VeeKay and Christian Lundgaard.

The restart took place at the start of lap 42. Palou held onto first. It was McLaughlin who made a big advance, who overtook Malukas to take the third position. The New Zealander was also on top of Pagenaud and took the second place. Simon started to lose pace, also passed by David Malukas, Romain Grosjean and Kyle Kirkwood.

Rinus VeeKay even passed Pagenaud, but lost the car at turn 9 and escaped on lap 51. The Dutchman pitted and returned to the track. Graham Rahal lost control and hit the wall. VeeKay didn’t escape and crashed into the rear of the RLL, damaging the front wing. One more yellow. The pits were opened for the last pit-stop window of the race.

The new order of cars had Newgarden in the lead, followed by Dixon, Lundgaard, Power, Harvey, Palou, Herta, Grosjean and Kirkwood. The restart came on lap 56. Josef followed the lead, while Harvey plummeted, going from fifth to eighth. Kirkwood received punishment for burning the start. Palou charged Power to take fourth position laps later.

With 15 laps to go, the new yellow of the race came. David Malukas and Kyle Kirkwood were in the top ten when they crashed hard at turn 9. The Foyt driver tried to overtake on the inside, and without space, ended up causing the accident. In the lead, Newgarden decided to stop, returning only in 14th position. Dixon was the new leader.

The new race order had the New Zealander leading the pack, Lundgaard in second, Palou in third, Herta in fourth and McLaughlin in fifth. The restart took place with 10 laps to go. McLaughlin started very well and jumped to third. Grosjean also gained positions, while Herta and Ericsson touched. The Swede was slow on the track and started to lose several positions.

On lap 73, another yellow flag, this time because of Jimmie Johnson. In 13th, the Ganassi driver spun alone and smashed into the wall. At the restart, Grosjean and Newgarden touched. The Swiss franc took the worst and stopped at the wall. The red flag came with three laps to go. The top 10 had Dixon, McLaughlin, Lundgaard, Palou, Rossi, Herta, Newgarden, Pagenaud, Rosenqvist and Harvey. Ericsson was 11th and saw the car stall.

The race was restarted 11 minutes later. With two laps to go, Dixon remained in the lead, with McLaughlin in second. Lundgaard plummeted to eighth, with Palou earning the final podium position.

Indy 2022, Nashville GP, Race:

