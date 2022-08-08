Does DATAPREV do AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSULTATION? See how to know if you receive BRL 600 or BRL 710 in AUGUST

O Brazil aid it will be paid again this August and can now be consulted by beneficiaries. For this, the social program has its own platform.

In the years 2020 and 2021, the dataprev used to consult the old Family Scholarship. This year, the platform allows citizens to consult only the Emergency Aid. Therefore, Auxílio Brasil can no longer be consulted through the website.

EMERGENCY AID CONSULTATION

It is important to point out that there is no Emergency Aid 2022however, the benefit consultation can still be done by those who received the transfers during the pandemic.

The values ​​that can be consulted are available for those who failed to withdraw some installments paid in previous years.

To make the Emergency Aid query, the citizen needs to use a gov.br account when accessing the Dataprev website.

BRAZIL AID CONSULTATION

For the Auxílio Brasil consultation, the beneficiary can use the Auxílio Brasil app, available for Android and IOS systems.

In addition, another option to consult Auxílio Brasil is number 121, from the Ministry of Citizenship.

AID BRAZIL AUGUST

new value of BRL 600 in Brazil Assistance starts to be paid this August. Until the end of the year, anyone enrolled in the benefit will receive the increase in the installment.

In addition to the Bolsa Família replacement program, we will also have deposits from the gas ticketin the amount of R$ 110. With this, the beneficiaries who are enrolled in the two programs will receive BRL 710.

BRAZIL AID CALENDAR

See when you will receive the Auxílio Brasil August:

NIS ending in 1 – Received on August 9;

NIS ending in 2 – Receives August 10th;

NIS ending in 3 – Receives August 11th;

NIS ending on 4 – Receives on August 12;

NIS ending on 5 – Received on August 15th;

NIS ended on 6 – Receives on August 16;

NIS ending on 7th – Receives on August 17th;

NIS ended on 8 – Receives on August 18;

NIS ended on 9th – Receives on August 19th;

NIS ending in 0 – Received on August 22nd.