“Don’t be silly”

The next chapters of wetland promise many emotions for fans of the couple Tibério (Guito) and Muda (Bella Campos). The cook continues to seek revenge on Tenório (Murilo Benício), responsible for the death of her parents and the parents of Juma (Alanis Guillen). With the help of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), she goes ahead with the plan.

In scenes scheduled to air next Friday (12), Tiberius will hear about his wife’s revenge plan and will be very angry. José Leôncio’s farm worker (Marcos Palmeira) will face his wife after Filó’s friend (Dira Paes) betrays her husband’s trust.

With blood in his eyes, he will release the verb. “I spoke to Arcides just now… Don’t play dumb, Ruth! I gave him a warning… And it works for you too: I don’t want to see you involved in any revenge… If he has to settle some matter with Tenório, let him do it alone… I want you far from it, Ruth…”will say.

Afraid of losing his love, Muda will end up accepting Tiberio’s request and put an end to his revenge plan against Guta’s father (Julia Dalavia). “Okay… You don’t need to send someone to run away from here. Your message is givenwill finish the cook.