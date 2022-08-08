“Don’t be silly”

Advertising Could not load ad

Pantanal has been a great success in plim-plim programming. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera by Bruno Luperi.

After discovering that Muda (Bella Campos) continues with his revenge plan against Tenório (Murilo Benício), Tibério (Guito) will face his wife. So, Juma’s friend (Alanis Guillen) will betray her partner’s trust once again. “I talked to Arcides just now… Don’t play dumb, Ruth! I gave him a warning… And it works for you too: I don’t want to see you involved in any revenge… If he has to settle some matter with Tenório, he can do it alone… I want you far from it, Ruth…”, will say the pawn with blood from the eyes.

“Okay… You don’t need to send someone to run away from here. your message is given”, will finish the cook by complying with her husband’s request. The scene in question is scheduled to air from next Friday, August 12th.

Muda (Bella Campos) and Tibério (Guito) in Pantanal

Pantanal is written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. The artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

