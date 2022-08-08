Drought caused by heat wave reveals WWII bomb in Italian river

Military experts disarmed the 450-kilogram object and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday.

Italy is one of the countries in Europe that has been affected by the strong heat wave.



THE heat wave this summer in the northern hemisphere, which reaches the Europenot only generates record temperatures and scorched fields: the waters of the Po River, in Italyhit by drought, became so low that they revealed a bomb gives Second World War that was submerged. Military experts disarmed and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday, 7, of the 450-kilogram bomb, which was discovered on July 25 near the village of Borgo Vigilio, in the north, near the city of Mantua. “The bomb was found by fishermen on the bank of the Po River, due to the decrease in water levels caused by the drought,” said Colonel Marco Nasi. About 3,000 people living nearby were evacuated for the operation, the army said. The region’s airspace was also closed. Navigation along that stretch of river and traffic on the railway line and state road were stopped. “At first, some of the inhabitants said they would not move, but in the last few days, I think we have convinced everyone,” said Borgo Virgilio mayor Francesco Aporti, adding that if people refused to leave, the operations would be paralyzed.

Bomb disposal engineers removed the fuse from the US-made device, which the Army said contained 240 kilograms of explosives. Afterwards, the bomb squad, escorted by police, transferred the device to a quarry in the town of Medole, about 45 kilometers away, where it was destroyed. Italy declared a state of emergency over heat problems last month in the region around the Po, which is the country’s longest river. It accounts for about a third of Italy’s agricultural production and is experiencing its worst drought in 70 years.

*With information from Reuters