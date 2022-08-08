Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6): what to expect after the election of a new Board and the return of Wilson Ferreira as CEO?

Last Friday (5), Eletrobras shareholders (ELET3;ELET6) approved the new board of directors and the return of Wilson Ferreira Jr. as CEO. As much as these approvals were already expected, analysts assess the event as important for reducing risk for the shares and reiterate optimism about the company.

The elected team has five new members who were not part of the former SOE in the past, “but each with several important skills that should be useful to the company, including previous SOE experience, complex asset recovery, legal knowledge and important experience. in the sector and in the financial market”, commented Credit Suisse, in a report. “The other five elected members have already served on the board (albeit at different times) and are consequently familiar with the current challenges facing the company,” he added.

Credit’s research team also points out that the “new” president, Wilson Ferreira Jr., knows the company well, as he was CEO of Eletrobras from 2016 to 2021 and led a daring efficiency plan, which helped to improve cash generation. before privatization.

For Goldman Sachs, the new board and new management will lead the company’s restructuring in the transition from state-owned to a private company. Wilson Ferreira Jr. will have his appointment will be well received by the market, in view of his experience in the management of the company, evaluate the analysts.

Itaú BBA’s research team expects Eletrobras to announce a voluntary redundancy program in the coming months, as well as a new strategic plan for the coming years. “We believe that many international investors will buy the shares once there is better visibility into what the company plans to do to become more efficient.”

Looking to the future, the “confirmation of a qualified board and CEO is important in view of the great challenges that Eletrobras may face, including selling large amounts of energy in the free market, improving efficiency and the corporate structure, modernizing assets, as well as defining alternative guidelines for future growth and preparing the company for the opening of the electricity market”, points out Credit Suisse.

After its privatization in June 2022, Bradesco BBI projects Eletrobras’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) from R$14.9 billion in 2022 to R$21 billion in 2023 and to R$28 billion in 2027, due to substantial cuts in opex (operating expenses) and increased revenue from the re-pricing of generation production. The company’s bottom line will also benefit from tax efficiencies and liability management.

The analysis team at Levante Ideias de Investimentos expects Ferreira Júnior to resume his look at the company’s growth and its strategic planning with a horizon until 2035, now without the strong concern with leverage, which marked part of his first time at the company. “However, challenges will remain to be able to demonstrate that privatization has taken place properly and manage to generate value for its shareholders.”

Bradesco BBI resumed coverage of Eletrobras after privatization, with a recommendation outperform (performance above market average, equivalent to purchase) and target price of BRL 70 for ELET6 (or upside potential of 39% compared to Friday’s close). BBA also reiterates outperform valuation and target price of BRL 61.60 for ELET3, or upside of 28%.

Goldman Sachs has a buy recommendation for Eletrobras ELET3 and ELET6, with a target price of BRL 61 and BRL 67, respectively, or an upside of 27% and 34%. Credit Suisse maintains its outperform rating and target price of R$67 for ELET3 (upside of 39%) and of R$71 for ELET6 (upside of 41.5%).

According to Bradesco BBI, Eletrobras will likely become a favorite among global utilities, as not only does the strong cash flow growth appear to be not fully priced, but its shares should also trade at a premium over peers due to : (i) high liquidity (average daily volume around R$1.0 billion); (ii) ESG appeal, with 36% of the national hydro capital (since thermal generation is not the focus); and (iii) increasing dividends to improve its inefficient capital structure.

