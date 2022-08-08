End of cycle! Forward asks not to play and is close to leaving Santos

Forward, who joined the club in 2021, is about to leave Vila Belmiro

Santos has an important match this Monday, 08. Peixe will face Coritiba, in Couto Pereira. It’s a match that the white-and-white player needs to win to consolidate the high moment of the season. But for this game, coach Lisca will not have the forward Leo Baptistão.

According to GEthe 29-year-old forward asked not to travel with the delegation to Coritiba. The player has a proposal from Almería, from Spainand is about to leave Vila Belmiro.

The interest of the Spanish club comes from a few weeks. Santos rejected a first proposal. However, according to GE, Almería has increased its bid and is about to take Baptistão. The values ​​were not revealed.

Léo Baptistão is inclined to accept the proposal. The link with Peixe runs until mid-2023. Therefore, a transfer would be interesting for the player. The forward played in Spanish football from 2008 to 2019.

Leo Baptistão and Santos

Hired in the second half of 2021, Léo Baptistão took a long time to get into gear with the Santos shirt. In all, he made 38 appearances with the team. He scored seven goals and distributed three assists.